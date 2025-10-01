The Importance of Light and Spectrum Exposure

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Your body is a being of light. Sunlight isn't just "white light"—it's a full spectrum that activates healing, from UV that fights infection to infrared that energizes mitochondria. The unnatural blue light from screens disrupts this balance, especially at night. Your health depends on the quality of your light.
#LightTherapy #Sunlight #CircadianRhythm #BlueLight #HolisticHealth
