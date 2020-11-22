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Dark Journalist X-Election Deep State Showdown - Trump Uses JFK National Security Memo 57
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Dark Journalist X-Election Deep State Showdown - Trump Uses JFK National Security Memo 57

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Dark Journalist X-Election: Deep State Showdown - Trump Uses JFK National Security Memo 57!
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Dark Journalist X-Election 2020: Deep State Showdown:
President Trump Activates JFK National Security Action Memo 57!
In this special live broadcast Dark Journalist Daniel Liszt highlights that in order for Acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller to issue his order that Special Operations now must report directly to him he needed to execute the power held in the JFK National Security Action Memorandum 57 (NSAM 57) designed to bypass the CIA!

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