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Dark Journalist X-Election Deep State Showdown - Trump Uses JFK National Security Memo 57
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70 views • November 22, 2020
Dark Journalist X-Election Deep State Showdown - Trump Uses JFK National Security Memo 57
U.S. elections
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Dark Journalist X-Election: Deep State Showdown - Trump Uses JFK National Security Memo 57!
73,772 views•Streamed live on Nov 20, 2020
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DarkJournalist
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Dark Journalist X-Election 2020: Deep State Showdown:
President Trump Activates JFK National Security Action Memo 57!
In this special live broadcast Dark Journalist Daniel Liszt highlights that in order for Acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller to issue his order that Special Operations now must report directly to him he needed to execute the power held in the JFK National Security Action Memorandum 57 (NSAM 57) designed to bypass the CIA!
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We are 100 Percent Independent and Supported by Viewers like YOU! You can make sure this important work continues by subscribing to Dark Journalist here: https://darkjournalist.com/s-subscrib...
WATCH THE NEW DARK JOURNALIST DOCUMENTARY X-PROTECT: UFO FILE ASSASSINS
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1S8G_...
Special Breakthrough Documentary with Stunning Details You've Never Heard Before!
Twitter:
https://twitter.com/DarkJournalist
@darkjournalist
Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/DarkJournalist
The Dark Journalist X SERIES:
https://darkjournalist.com/xmaster.php
U.S. elections
The AP has called the Presidential race for Joe Biden. See more on Google.
Robust safeguards help ensure the integrity of elections and results. Learn more
Dark Journalist X-Election: Deep State Showdown - Trump Uses JFK National Security Memo 57!
73,772 views•Streamed live on Nov 20, 2020
5K
68
SHARE
SAVE
DarkJournalist
97.4K subscribers
Dark Journalist X-Election 2020: Deep State Showdown:
President Trump Activates JFK National Security Action Memo 57!
In this special live broadcast Dark Journalist Daniel Liszt highlights that in order for Acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller to issue his order that Special Operations now must report directly to him he needed to execute the power held in the JFK National Security Action Memorandum 57 (NSAM 57) designed to bypass the CIA!
SUPPORT DARK JOURNALIST
We are 100 Percent Independent and Supported by Viewers like YOU! You can make sure this important work continues by subscribing to Dark Journalist here: https://darkjournalist.com/s-subscrib...
WATCH THE NEW DARK JOURNALIST DOCUMENTARY X-PROTECT: UFO FILE ASSASSINS
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1S8G_...
Special Breakthrough Documentary with Stunning Details You've Never Heard Before!
Twitter:
https://twitter.com/DarkJournalist
@darkjournalist
Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/DarkJournalist
The Dark Journalist X SERIES:
https://darkjournalist.com/xmaster.php
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