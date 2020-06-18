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L’agroalimentaire vu de l’intérieur, intoxication ? Christophe Brusset
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3 views • June 18, 2020
Import YT 7 novembre 2019 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lXXp-PVQ0HQ
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▶️ https://podcasts.apple.com/fr/podcast/thinkerview/id1196519121
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Chaîne YT Thinkerview : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQgWpmt02UtJkyO32HGUASQ
POSEZ VOS QUESTIONS EN DIRECT :
▶️ https://discord.gg/Ey3pBWV
SOURCEZ, VERIFIEZ LES FAITS EN DIRECT :
▶️ https://captainfact.io/videos/
SOUTENEZ-NOUS :
▶️ https://tipeee.com/thinkerview
APPLICATION THINKERVIEW ( Video + Podcast !)
▶️ Thinkerview sur Android : https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.thinkerview&;hl=fr
▶️ Thinkerview sur Iphone : https://apps.apple.com/fr/app/thinkerview/id1406076265?l=en
▶️ Soutenez l'App Thinkerview : https://ko-fi.com/pierrebresson
ECOUTER EN PODCAST AUDIO :
▶️ https://open.spotify.com/show/3OjPEKZAQkc7dXrTTi6DyZ
▶️ https://podcasts.apple.com/fr/podcast/thinkerview/id1196519121
▶️ SITE : https://thinkerview.com
▶️ YOUTUBE : https://youtube.com/Thinkerview
▶️ FACEBOOK : https://facebook.com/Thinkerview
▶️ TWITTER : https://twitter.com/Thinker_View
▶️ MASTODON : https://mamot.fr/@thinkerview
▶️ PEERTUBE : https://thinkerview.video
(CC BY-NC-SA 4.0) https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-sa/4.0/
Cette œuvre vidéo et sonore de Thinkerview est mise à disposition selon les termes de la Licence Creative Commons Attribution – Pas d’Utilisation Commerciale – Partage dans les Mêmes Conditions 4.0 International.
Mettre obligatoirement un lien vers la source originale entière en cas de réutilisation. Merci.
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