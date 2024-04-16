Create New Account
CTP (S1EAprSpecial2, 20240417) Cy Young and Need For More Upbeat & Positive Entertainment BTS/SP Video
JLenardDetroit
Published 16 hours ago

S1EAprSpecial2 SHOW NOTES ( listen (Wed Apr 17 2024 and thereafter) at:

https://www.buzzsprout.com/2210487/ )...

ChristiTutionalist Politics (S1EAprSpecial2) "Need for more 'upbeat' and 'positive' fare in our Entertainment options"

Cy Young joins. Cy worked with Buster Keaton on Broadway; has a song on the Barbra Streisand Third Album; composer/lyricist, writer of published, screenplays, award winning short stories, produced musicals, etc., to discuss how far we've come from Hollywood's past with everything Star driven and a lot of nepotism and back-room dealings. Segment 2 "clarification" of Scriptures relating to "Thou Shalt Not Murder" and "Condemn Not Lest Ye Be Condemned" (John 7 / 1 Corinthians / 2 Corinthians / Revelation and more, as clarification and continuation of Matthew 7 (which there is far more to than just the first 7 words)) that came up along the way.

(S1EAprSpecial2 Audio, Wed Apr 17 2024)


