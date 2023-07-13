Create New Account
BRICS Not a Big Deal/Consolidation of Wealth Will Continue/ Pandemic Likely To Occur Around Election
Talks on the BRICS explaining that it’s not as big of a Concern as many say. OPEC still pricing in the dollar as over 70% of the world still using the dollar in global trade proving it still is the global currency. The strongest possible event would be another pandemic as to further consolidate.

Keywords
lawpandemictreatymartialeconomicbrics

