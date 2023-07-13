BRICS Not a Big Deal/Consolidation of Wealth Will Continue/ Pandemic Likely To Occur Around Election

Talks on the BRICS explaining that it’s not as big of a Concern as many say. OPEC still pricing in the dollar as over 70% of the world still using the dollar in global trade proving it still is the global currency. The strongest possible event would be another pandemic as to further consolidate.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.