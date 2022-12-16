The Facts About the FATF - Financial Action Task Force

In this presentation, Zimbabwean anti-sanctions activist Rutendo Matinyarare explains the horrible implications of the Financial Action Task Force and how this institution has been set up by the G7 nation to hinder the growth of Africa.
