Balenciaga | Why Was the Word "Balenciaga" Yelled by Fictional Character Myrtle Snow On the Show American Horror Story Before She Was Burned On the Stake?!

Celebrity Luxury Brand Kering Group Is a Member of the World Economic Forum and They Own the Luxury Brands of Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, Qeelin, as well as Kering Eyewear.

France-based Kering Group is the world’s largest luxury goods holding company and owns a number of well-known labels sold in the United States. - https://www.weforum.org/organizations/kering

The luxury group owns Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, Qeelin, as well as Kering Eyewear. - READ - https://www.kering.com/en/talent/who-we-are/the-kering-group/

One of their primary brands, Balenciaga, has suffered backlash for an ad campaign featuring pictures of young girls surrounded by sexually charged items, including a stuffed animal in bondage gear. - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v1x5fe6-tucker-carlson-tucker-carlson-on-balenciagas-perverse-advertisement-campaig.html

Kering Group is listed on the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) website as one of the organizations partnered with their mission. READ - https://americanfaith.com/balenciaga-owner-tied-to-world-economic-forum/

“By placing creativity at the heart of its strategy, Kering enables its Maisons to set new limits in terms of their creative expression while crafting tomorrow’s luxury in a sustainable and responsible way. It captures these beliefs in its signature: Empowering Imagination,” the WEF website says about the company.

KKR (Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co) Is a Member of the World Economic Forum and Owns the Music Catalogs of Adele, Beyonce, Ryan Tedder, etc.

The Co-Head of KKR Pete Stavros is a member of the World Economic Forum - https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2022/04/kkr-pete-stavros-shared-ownership-works-wealth-gap/

KKR Music Owns the Music Catalogs of:

Adele - https://variety.com/2021/music/news/beyonce-adele-onerepublic-ryan-tedder-sells-catalog-kkr-1234882465/

Beyonce - Beyonce, Adele, OneRepublic Songwriter Ryan Tedder Sells Majority Stake of Catalog to KKR - READ - https://variety.com/2021/music/news/beyonce-adele-onerepublic-ryan-tedder-sells-catalog-kkr-1234882465/

Ryan Tedder - OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder Sells His Music Catalog to KKR - READ - https://www.rollingstone.com/pro/news/onerepublic-ryan-tedder-music-kkr-1112563/

Pete Stavros (New York) joined KKR in 2005 and is Co-Head of the Americas Private Equity platform, which covers investment strategies across traditional large and mid-cap private equity, core private equity and growth equity. He is a member of several investment and management committees at KKR and has also served as Co-Chair of the firm’s global Inclusion and Diversity Council. READ - https://www.kkr.com/our-firm/leadership/pete-stavros

