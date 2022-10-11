Virtue signaling masktard surfer dude caught his last wave - the shit shot strikes again

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Jim Crenshaw
October 10, 2022
He was right. Natural selection. Of course it was he who got selected. And where did he live? Commiefornia of course. Trust me dude. No real man wants you hugging them. I am quite sure you were the one in panties not this real man. Like so many before him Rich went from dumb ass to dead ass. I would imagine that none of his masktard, vaxtard liberal gay friends will even know why he or they are dying.
Rich Armstrong
Booster Shot: January 17, 2022
Died Suddenly: October 8, 2022
“A fellow band member in Radio Gatsby has passed away suddenly. Rich Armstrong was an incredible trumpet player, vocalist, arranger, harmonizer, showman and so much more... The whole Bay area live music community is in a state of shock and grief.”
Covid BC (Vax Reactions)
https://t.me/covidbc/5371
Source: bootcamp: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HcR3pLdZtqqE/
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/8URuMHGmHbCq/