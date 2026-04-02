Demon Detective Show – Can You Hear Me Now

The Real Demon Detective show

04/01/2026 show 010 – Careful who you talk to and what you say, the enemy is listening… Today, I give a show-and-tell on military radio equipment used in WWII and Vietnam. With the strange link between our prayer life and who is listening.

Colonel Kenny Moore, described in the show: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=URxLBp8eSM0

The movie clip: “We Were Soldiers.” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XZD8gBXNocAShow

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