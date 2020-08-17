© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The David Knight Show (17August20 Full Show)
Follow
0
Share
Report
16 views • August 17, 2020
The David Knight Show Mon-Fri 8:00am-11:00am CST at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Topics by timecode:
— 00:03:55 Middle Class America is being looted from TOP DOWN (and also BOTTOM UP)
— 00:21:19 COVID Covert Surveillance State — bipartisan corruption
— 00:30:37 THIS is how the lockdown ends — from community level UP
— 00:40:56 Ron Paul & RFK Jr on assassinations & CIA
— 00:52:10 RFK Jr targeted by non-scientist, non-doctor Gates, talks about real science, vaccines and autism
— 01:07:25 The “ethics” debate is not about whether to force medicate you, but whether you should be told
— 01:12:21 Fauci’s fight to suppress safe, effective, affordable COVID treatments
— 01:27:04 I predicted an “Escape from NY” scenario when lockdown began 154 days ago. It’s now literally true
— 01:36:33 Will the anchor baby Kamala sink the Biden campaign? The inside politics of Michelle Obama’s presidential aspirations
— 01:45:20 RaceWar has been the plan since 1950’s. Exposed by a black man in 1969 & again today as black racist violence explodes
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Topics by timecode:
— 00:03:55 Middle Class America is being looted from TOP DOWN (and also BOTTOM UP)
— 00:21:19 COVID Covert Surveillance State — bipartisan corruption
— 00:30:37 THIS is how the lockdown ends — from community level UP
— 00:40:56 Ron Paul & RFK Jr on assassinations & CIA
— 00:52:10 RFK Jr targeted by non-scientist, non-doctor Gates, talks about real science, vaccines and autism
— 01:07:25 The “ethics” debate is not about whether to force medicate you, but whether you should be told
— 01:12:21 Fauci’s fight to suppress safe, effective, affordable COVID treatments
— 01:27:04 I predicted an “Escape from NY” scenario when lockdown began 154 days ago. It’s now literally true
— 01:36:33 Will the anchor baby Kamala sink the Biden campaign? The inside politics of Michelle Obama’s presidential aspirations
— 01:45:20 RaceWar has been the plan since 1950’s. Exposed by a black man in 1969 & again today as black racist violence explodes
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.