George W.'s Hoedown
Poet Prophet
Poet Prophet
37 followers
11 views • 2 days ago

The opening piece in VERSES VERSUS EMPIRE, a 25-year collection of poems, short stories, fables, allegories, etc., covering the imperial reigns of Bush, Obama, Trump 1, Biden, and now Trump 2.

https://books.bookfunnel.com/poetprophet


Bush seemed a candidate for 'Man of Lawlessness' at the time.


This video clip is excerpted from Episode 2 of the End-Times Curtain Raiser series with Brother J and Abdiel LeRoy.

Download BATTLE MANUALS FOR FREEDOM by Abdiel LeRoy free at https://PoetProphet.com.

Find the paperbacks at https://Geni.us/Rights.

Keywords
satireempirehumorbookspoetry
