Beware Of The Arrogant - Proverbs 30:12

Proverbs 30:12 (NIV).

12) those who are pure in their own eyes

and yet are not cleansed of their filth;

Proverbs Club Commentary.

The vain are oblivious of their sin.

https://pc1.tiny.us/5m636zb8

