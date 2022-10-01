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Welcome To Proverbs Club.Beware Of The Arrogant.
Proverbs 30:12 (NIV).
12) those who are pure in their own eyes
and yet are not cleansed of their filth;
Proverbs Club Commentary.
The vain are oblivious of their sin.
https://pc1.tiny.us/5m636zb8
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