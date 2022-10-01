Welcome To Proverbs Club.Beware Of The Arrogant.
Proverbs 30:12 (NIV).
12) those who are pure in their own eyes
and yet are not cleansed of their filth;
Proverbs Club Commentary.
The vain are oblivious of their sin.
