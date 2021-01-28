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More Anti-Donald Trump Propaganda - Rebutted!
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60 views • January 28, 2021
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3149/more-antidonald-trump-propaganda-rebutted
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3149-more-anti-donald-trump-propaganda-rebutted
Donald Trump's proposal to shut down Muslim immigration until the government fixes its vetting process sparked remarkable, though predictable, outrage across the globe. One of the most common criticisms is that such a ban is unconstitutional. Stefan Molyneux examines the legality of Trump's proposal and addresses other criticisms that have been hurled at the United States presidential candidate.
Sources:
The Truth About Immigration: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QV7JILRugOg
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vZ7piCaqdf4
http://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/canadians-adopting-from-muslim-countries-caught-in-legal-limbo-1.3089651
http://www.forbes.com/sites/ericmack/2015/12/08/donald-trump-thinks-he-can-call-bill-gates-to-shut-down-the-internet
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Page_Act_of_1875
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chinese_Exclusion_Act
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Immigration_Act_of_1903
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Immigration_Act_of_1917
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Immigration_and_Nationality_Act_of_1952
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2015/12/09/flashback-president-jimmy-carter-banned-iranians-u-s/
http://edition.cnn.com/2015/12/10/politics/donald-trump-postpones-israel-trip/index.html
https://www.justlanded.com/english/Saudi-Arabia/Saudi-Arabia-Guide/Visas-Permits/Citizenship
https://www.moi.gov.sa/wps/wcm/connect/121c03004d4bb7c98e2cdfbed7ca8368/EN_saudi_nationality_system.pdf?MOD=AJPERES
http://web.archive.org/web/20070701143124/http://www.aftenposten.no/english/local/article190268.ece
http://www.thelocal.no/20141110/norway-deports-record-number-of-immigrants
http://www.thelocal.no/20140127/record-number-of-foreigners-deported-by-police
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3149-more-anti-donald-trump-propaganda-rebutted
Donald Trump's proposal to shut down Muslim immigration until the government fixes its vetting process sparked remarkable, though predictable, outrage across the globe. One of the most common criticisms is that such a ban is unconstitutional. Stefan Molyneux examines the legality of Trump's proposal and addresses other criticisms that have been hurled at the United States presidential candidate.
Sources:
The Truth About Immigration: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QV7JILRugOg
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vZ7piCaqdf4
http://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/canadians-adopting-from-muslim-countries-caught-in-legal-limbo-1.3089651
http://www.forbes.com/sites/ericmack/2015/12/08/donald-trump-thinks-he-can-call-bill-gates-to-shut-down-the-internet
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Page_Act_of_1875
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chinese_Exclusion_Act
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Immigration_Act_of_1903
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Immigration_Act_of_1917
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Immigration_and_Nationality_Act_of_1952
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2015/12/09/flashback-president-jimmy-carter-banned-iranians-u-s/
http://edition.cnn.com/2015/12/10/politics/donald-trump-postpones-israel-trip/index.html
https://www.justlanded.com/english/Saudi-Arabia/Saudi-Arabia-Guide/Visas-Permits/Citizenship
https://www.moi.gov.sa/wps/wcm/connect/121c03004d4bb7c98e2cdfbed7ca8368/EN_saudi_nationality_system.pdf?MOD=AJPERES
http://web.archive.org/web/20070701143124/http://www.aftenposten.no/english/local/article190268.ece
http://www.thelocal.no/20141110/norway-deports-record-number-of-immigrants
http://www.thelocal.no/20140127/record-number-of-foreigners-deported-by-police
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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