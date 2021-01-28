BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

More Anti-Donald Trump Propaganda - Rebutted!
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
1939 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
60 views • January 28, 2021
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3149/more-antidonald-trump-propaganda-rebutted
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3149-more-anti-donald-trump-propaganda-rebutted

Donald Trump's proposal to shut down Muslim immigration until the government fixes its vetting process sparked remarkable, though predictable, outrage across the globe. One of the most common criticisms is that such a ban is unconstitutional. Stefan Molyneux examines the legality of Trump's proposal and addresses other criticisms that have been hurled at the United States presidential candidate.

Sources:

The Truth About Immigration: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QV7JILRugOg

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vZ7piCaqdf4
http://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/canadians-adopting-from-muslim-countries-caught-in-legal-limbo-1.3089651
http://www.forbes.com/sites/ericmack/2015/12/08/donald-trump-thinks-he-can-call-bill-gates-to-shut-down-the-internet
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Page_Act_of_1875
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chinese_Exclusion_Act
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Immigration_Act_of_1903
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Immigration_Act_of_1917
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Immigration_and_Nationality_Act_of_1952
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2015/12/09/flashback-president-jimmy-carter-banned-iranians-u-s/
http://edition.cnn.com/2015/12/10/politics/donald-trump-postpones-israel-trip/index.html
https://www.justlanded.com/english/Saudi-Arabia/Saudi-Arabia-Guide/Visas-Permits/Citizenship
https://www.moi.gov.sa/wps/wcm/connect/121c03004d4bb7c98e2cdfbed7ca8368/EN_saudi_nationality_system.pdf?MOD=AJPERES
http://web.archive.org/web/20070701143124/http://www.aftenposten.no/english/local/article190268.ece
http://www.thelocal.no/20141110/norway-deports-record-number-of-immigrants
http://www.thelocal.no/20140127/record-number-of-foreigners-deported-by-police


Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Keywords
trumppoliticspropagandastefan molyneuxfreedomain
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Israel on the Brink? CIA Report Warns of Internal Fractures Ahead of Crucial Elections

Israel on the Brink? CIA Report Warns of Internal Fractures Ahead of Crucial Elections

Chase Codewell
Banking on bias: How top U.S. banks silently closed accounts over politics and faith

Banking on bias: How top U.S. banks silently closed accounts over politics and faith

Zoey Sky
The Department of Homeland Insecurity: Why Banning DeepSeek Makes America Weaker, Not Safer

The Department of Homeland Insecurity: Why Banning DeepSeek Makes America Weaker, Not Safer

Mike Adams
Historic Clock Tower Collapses in Limoges as Nationwide Protests Bring Over 1,200 Arrests

Historic Clock Tower Collapses in Limoges as Nationwide Protests Bring Over 1,200 Arrests

Garrison Vance
Zelensky Tests U.S.-Ukraine Relations

Zelensky Tests U.S.-Ukraine Relations

Garrison Vance
Trump’s bombshell Netanyahu endorsement comes with an Iran warning

Trump’s bombshell Netanyahu endorsement comes with an Iran warning

Cassie B.
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy