Welcome To Proverbs Club.Wisdom Instills Understanding And Fairness.
Proverbs 2:9 (NIV).
9) Then you will understand what is right and just
and fair—every good path.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
The Wise walk narrow paths with righteousness and honesty.
