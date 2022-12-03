Welcome To Proverbs Club.Wisdom Instills Understanding And Fairness.

Proverbs 2:9 (NIV).

9) Then you will understand what is right and just

and fair—every good path.

Proverbs Club Commentary.

The Wise walk narrow paths with righteousness and honesty.

https://pc1.tiny.us/35u9tuxf

#wisdom #you #understand #right #just #fair #every #good #path