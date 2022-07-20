GLOBAL WARNING! MikeZilla a.k.a. The Health Ranger TAKING OVER INFOWARS WITH BLAZING LAZERS OF TRUTH

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Guest hosting INFOWARS today, July 20, Mike Adams from Brighteon.com and NaturalNews.com bringing you up to date on the global situation... Godzilla reminds us that mankind's scientific extremity must always bring about the response from nature itself...
nature's dub by : The Mighty Diamonds
Thank you for HEARING! Please help Zidkenu save all humanity