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Army Surgeon asks who is our enemy in this war? Soldiers present myocarditis after being vexed
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604 views • October 12, 2021
Listen to what she has to say. People are now seeing and waking up to what we said and knew since the beginning of this plandemic.
Do your part and do your own research and tell others to HELP save their souls. We are all in this boat. And it won't sink!
Do your part and do your own research and tell others to HELP save their souls. We are all in this boat. And it won't sink!
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