Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Quadcopter strikes expand Russian control of Kleshcheevka
channel image
The Prisoner
8909 Subscribers
Shop now
167 views
Published 21 hours ago

On southern flank of Artemovsk #bakhmut, Russian Armed Forces managed to expand the control zone west and north of Kleshcheevka to positions near Kurdyumovka after quadcopter attacks continued to engage in heavy fighting. Russian scouts and UAV operators discovered and eliminated groups of Ukrainian personnel with targeted strikes. Meanwhile round-the-clock air defense units control the Artemovsk airspace amid Ukrainian decline.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

Keywords
russian controlkleshcheevkaquadcopters

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket