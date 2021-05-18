Moderna Vaccine Contains SM-102, Product Description says: "Not For Human Use"

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1) What Ingredients are in the COVID-19 Vaccine?
https://portal.ct.gov/-/media/Coronavirus/Community_Resources/Vaccinations/Print-Materials/Fact-Sheets/Ingredients_English.pdf
2) Manufacturer of SM-102:
https://www.caymanchem.com/product/33474/sm-102
"Product Description:
SM-102 is an ionizable amino lipid that has been used in combination with other lipids in the formation of lipid nanoparticles.1 Administration of luciferase mRNA in SM-102-containing lipid nanoparticles induces hepatic luciferase expression in mice. Formulations containing SM-102 have been used in the development of lipid nanoparticles for delivery of mRNA-based vaccines.
WARNING This product is not for human or veterinary use."
3) Safety Data Sheet for SM-102:
https://www.caymanchem.com/msdss/33474m.pdf
"For research use only, not for human or veterinary use."
4) The vaccine also contains Dihydrogen Monoxide (DHMO), which is known to be fatal if inhaled.
http://www.dhmo.org/msds/MSDS-DHMO-Kemp.pdf
"Inhalation of liquid can cause serious discomfort, possible tissue damage and is often fatal."
Mirrored https://www.bitchute.com/video/jtYWjCbj2p0g/
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