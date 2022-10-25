18 year old Marine recruit killed by VAXX poison injections

SAN DIEGO — The United States Marine Corps released the identity of a Marine recruit who was pronounced dead after he collapsed during training at Camp Pendleton on September 27.

Private First Class Javier F. Pong, 18, became unconscious and unresponsive during routine training on September 27, military officials said in a press release. Pfc. Javier Pong was transported to Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton, where he was pronounced dead. "We are greatly saddened by the untimely passing of Pfc. Javier Pong as he pursued his journey to become a United States Marine," said Brig. Gen. Jason L. Morris, commanding general, Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego. "All of us here at MCRD San Diego mourn his loss and extend our prayers and heartfelt condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time. We are committed to honoring his memory, supporting those with whom he served, and investigating the cause of his death to ensure we can safely transform civilians into Marines and retain the trust of the American people," Brig. Gen. Morris said.

An investigation is underway.

cbs8 .com/article/news/local/marine-recruit-dies-after-during-training-in-camp-pendleton/509-fb9d9e42-d4bb-47cc-8bbe-09a28496e807?fbclid=IwAR22aUjpf_skpWMH81wwTQt8hHp4rC-wuwSho84pXraamlItdmIs1XVqktE

Mirrored - Boot Camp

