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Massive coverup happening right now. Israel has turned off public satellites to hide the apocalyptic damage. Iran has launched over 42 waves of missiles with 3,000 lb warheads obliterating bases in Tel Aviv and the Negev. Israel is being degraded rapidly.
Source @Glenn Diesen
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Christ is KING!