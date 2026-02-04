Challenges and Opposition from Big Pharma and Alcohol Industry, an Interview with Cynthia Cabrera

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Big Pharma and the alcohol industry are pushing back hard against hemp’s rise. Why? Because natural alternatives challenge their control and profits. With hemp products offering options for wellness and even replacing declining alcohol sales, these industries see competition they can’t regulate or own. The latest interview dives into how freedom of choice is being threatened and why consumers deserve better. Watch now to understand the stakes and the fight ahead.
#HealthFreedom #NaturalAlternatives #IndustryOpposition
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport