The Worldly Business of Churchianity: Megachurches, Marketing, Networking, Nepotism, and Greediness | Joshua Chavez (Mirror)

There were false prophets also among the people, just as there will be false teachers among you. They will secretly bring in destructive heresies, even denying the Master who bought them, bringing swift destruction on themselves. Many will follow their depraved ways, and because of them the way of the truth will be blasphemed. In their greed they will exploit you with fabricated messages. Their condemnation announced long ago is not idle, and their destruction is not asleep. (2 Peter 2.1–3, EHV*)

Original source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5BuiwgGqNx4



Presenter (speaker; narrator): Joshua Chavez

Upload date of original source: Sunday, 21 November 2021

Title of original source: How the Megachurch Destroyed Christianity

Channel name of original source: Servus Christi

Channel address (URL) of Servus Christi: https://www.youtube.com/@ServusChristi

Upload date of mirror: Monday, 2 September 2024

Source of thumbnail image for video: AI-generated (original)

Much of what is called "Christendom" today revolves around the world of the megachurch, and what a world it is. This intricate network of corruption and business is such a far cry from biblical Christianity as to make those involved in it as far from Christ Himself. Mega Churchianity is an enterprise that crosses denominational lines and which has deceived millions. So, how did the megachurch destroy Christianity?





Let it be known: the Lord Jesus Christ is King of kings and Lord of lords, and every conceivable power and authority is inferior to, and superseded by, Jesus Christ, who is Lord over all. (See Revelation 17.14; 19.16.)

• The blood of Jesus Christ, the Son of God, cleanses those who are walking in the light, namely the children of God, from every sin (1 John 1.7).

• The Lord Jesus Christ humiliated the powers of darkness through the cross (Colossians 2.14–15).

• The end of Satan, the Adversary, is in the lake burning with fire and sulphur (Revelation 20.10).





