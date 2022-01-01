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The Worlds LAST SERMON OF 2021 Watchnight Service METAVERSE
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20 views • January 01, 2022
Missionary Evangelist Robert Breaker preaches durning the Watchnight Service of 2021 about the many different "worlds" and how the Devil is trying to get into all of them, as he left the Spirit World to get into our Physical World, and how it appears he's now trying to make his own new Viritual Reality World to ensnare people.
NOTE: Many people there that night chose to sit in the very back. So, it appeared there weren't that many people. But, they were sitting in other chairs behind the camera and in the side room.
NOTE: Many people there that night chose to sit in the very back. So, it appeared there weren't that many people. But, they were sitting in other chairs behind the camera and in the side room.
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