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US Satellite Networks at Risk - The Daily SA for Friday - ForwardObserver 18 MAR 2022
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140 views • March 18, 2022
Video is from Forward Observer on YouTube. Below is from there.
EARLY WARNING: Join us on the "high side" with daily reporting on competition, crisis, conflict, and collapse. Get the full report at https://www.forwardobserver.com/subsc...
OUR TELEGRAM CHANNEL: https://t.me/s/forwardobserver
PREPARE WITH MIKE: Join Mike's personal Gray Zone Study Group where he teaches intelligence and security skills for an uncertain future - https://www.grayzoneactivity.com
EARLY WARNING: Join us on the "high side" with daily reporting on competition, crisis, conflict, and collapse. Get the full report at https://www.forwardobserver.com/subsc...
OUR TELEGRAM CHANNEL: https://t.me/s/forwardobserver
PREPARE WITH MIKE: Join Mike's personal Gray Zone Study Group where he teaches intelligence and security skills for an uncertain future - https://www.grayzoneactivity.com
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