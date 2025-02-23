BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Why Young Men Don't Talk to Girls!
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
1924 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
142 views • 2 months ago

Friday Night Live 21 February 2025


In this episode, we explore the current economic landscape, focusing on Bitcoin's market fluctuations and the impact of recent events like the Bybit hack. I discuss the influence of large players on market stability and reflect on societal issues such as government responses to potential pandemics. 


We delve into personal responsibility within relationships, examining how past traumas affect current interactions, and offer insights on improving dating dynamics through kindness and authenticity. Lastly, I analyze the effects of unstable authority figures on young men and the evolving gender roles in today's society, inviting listeners to reflect on their personal agency amidst these complexities.


GET MY NEW BOOK 'PEACEFUL PARENTING', THE INTERACTIVE PEACEFUL PARENTING AI, AND THE FULL AUDIOBOOK!

https://peacefulparenting.com/


Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!


Subscribers get 12 HOURS on the "Truth About the French Revolution," multiple interactive multi-lingual philosophy AIs trained on thousands of hours of my material - as well as AIs for Real-Time Relationships, Bitcoin, Peaceful Parenting, and Call-In Shows!


You also receive private livestreams, HUNDREDS of exclusive premium shows, early release podcasts, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and much more!


See you soon!

https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2025

Keywords
bitcoinevidencephilosophyreasonstefan molyneuxrelationshipslivestreamgender rolespersonal responsibilitypandemicspersonal agencyauthority figuresmarket fluctuationseconomic landscapedating dynamicsbybit hackmarket stabilitygovernment responses
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy