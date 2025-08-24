BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Israel Struck Civilian & Military targets in Yemen
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1307 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
31 views • 1 day ago

Yemen is Next📝

about Israeli strikes on the Houthis

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) struck civilian and military targets in Yemen. Among the declared targets were the presidential palace of Houthi leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, as well as fuel depots and power plants in southwest Sana'a. Israeli sources claim that a meeting of high-level Houthi leaders was taking place in the capital during the attack.

📌Such strikes are unlikely to stop the missile and drone attacks by the "Ansar Allah" movement. The organization has long built a distributed and decentralized command and supply system, which allows it to maintain combat capability even after losing infrastructure.

However, if the reported losses among the leadership are confirmed, the consequences could be much more serious. For the Houthis, a blow to the top will be a noticeable weakening - it is extremely difficult to quickly restore command elements of this level. Nevertheless, the IDF has already attempted to eliminate the leaders of "Ansar Allah" before, but these attempts did not lead to results.

#Israel #Yemen

🧨@rybar_mena - on the Middle Eastern chaos with love

Adding:  

The U.S. occupation forces will withdraw from Taji Base, north of Baghdad, before the end of September, according to Iraqi military sources.

Taji has long been a key hub for U.S. operations and training missions in Iraq.

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy