Gog Middle East War When?
Hamas attacked Israel at the end of Sukkot. Prophetically speaking, what does this mean? Does this mean WW3 is hours or years away? What are the prophetic implications of an upcoming Middle East War? What should you do to prepare?

1968 Prophecy by 90 Year Old Norwegian Woman https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8k0ua9rOfLk

To understand recent news better, watch John Haller: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6kZ73iaRZmo



ww3bible prophecyrevelationgreat tribulationgog war

