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PT1I AM ANNOUNCING THE COMING OF JESUS AT THE RAPTURE
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41 views • February 03, 2021
Hello Harvesters
Ranger here,
The Lord once told me to look for Him in the coincidences of my life.
The road that leads to the top of the mountain where I filmed this video is called CHURCH HILL. So I went to the top of Mount Doug and brought a message from the Lord to the church.
Sorry this video got cut short somehow so I decided to turn this message into three parts. Could God be in this decision?
UP DATE: January 22, 2020.
When I began these video's on Jesus coming at the Rapture I had three video's locked and loaded and I thought that would be that. As of today I have 4 video's that are jam packed with more then enough proof that we can know when Jesus will return at the Rapture. Part 5 is completed and will be loaded as soon as I can. Part 5 is the most exciting video yet so don't miss it.
I am writing part 8 with no end in sight. I don't think I will be finished revealing the arrival of Jesus at the Rapture until the very day the Rapture takes place.
Ranger
Please go to [email protected] for the original part 1-6 and soon part 7.
When you arrive on our forum look at the front page for messages titled:
"Jesus comes on a full blood red moon".
Look for messages from 1 to 7.
Notice that,
I AM is announcing the coming of Jesus at the Rapture.
All I did was hear from Holy Spirit and listen to Him confirm what He tells me in the bible.
Ranger,
Watching out for you all the way home!
Ranger here,
The Lord once told me to look for Him in the coincidences of my life.
The road that leads to the top of the mountain where I filmed this video is called CHURCH HILL. So I went to the top of Mount Doug and brought a message from the Lord to the church.
Sorry this video got cut short somehow so I decided to turn this message into three parts. Could God be in this decision?
UP DATE: January 22, 2020.
When I began these video's on Jesus coming at the Rapture I had three video's locked and loaded and I thought that would be that. As of today I have 4 video's that are jam packed with more then enough proof that we can know when Jesus will return at the Rapture. Part 5 is completed and will be loaded as soon as I can. Part 5 is the most exciting video yet so don't miss it.
I am writing part 8 with no end in sight. I don't think I will be finished revealing the arrival of Jesus at the Rapture until the very day the Rapture takes place.
Ranger
Please go to [email protected] for the original part 1-6 and soon part 7.
When you arrive on our forum look at the front page for messages titled:
"Jesus comes on a full blood red moon".
Look for messages from 1 to 7.
Notice that,
I AM is announcing the coming of Jesus at the Rapture.
All I did was hear from Holy Spirit and listen to Him confirm what He tells me in the bible.
Ranger,
Watching out for you all the way home!
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