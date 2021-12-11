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The Stew Peters Show 12. 10. 21. COMPLETE SHOW
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323 views • December 11, 2021
RFK, Jr: The Real Fauci - Pizza Parties and Bioweapons - Elon, Klaus Schwab: Transhumanism and MORE!
RFK, Jr. joins Stew Peters for a powerful 1-on-1 discussing the details of the Fauci/Gates relationship and how Fauci has been able to get away with murder.
A few weeks ago we had Sheila Zilinsky on this program and talked a bit about the topic of transhumanism: That’s the ideology, very popular in Silicon Valley, that wants to use radical technologies to transform the very idea of what it means to be human. In the Book of Genesis, God says “let us make man in our image.” Transhumanists think they can use technology to reverse that and turn men into Gods.
Sheila Zilinsky joins us to discuss.
Join Dr. Jane Ruby and Stew Peters as they discuss De Blasio's recent vaccine bioweapon mandates in NYC that now even applies to children.
Keith Pekau has had a political career we need to see more of in America. In 2017, he toppled a 28-year political veteran to become the mayor of Orland Park, a suburb 20 miles southwest of Chicago. After getting elected, Pekau did something incredible: He reduced his own power and status.
He joins us to discuss.
The media, the establishment, and the accomplices all want Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial to be censored. The FBI has now confirmed that they gave child porn back to Jeffrey Epstein before his arrest! Stew Peters Show investigative journalist Edward Szall shares an update on the sex trial of the century.
Edward Szall Investigates
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com
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RFK, Jr. joins Stew Peters for a powerful 1-on-1 discussing the details of the Fauci/Gates relationship and how Fauci has been able to get away with murder.
A few weeks ago we had Sheila Zilinsky on this program and talked a bit about the topic of transhumanism: That’s the ideology, very popular in Silicon Valley, that wants to use radical technologies to transform the very idea of what it means to be human. In the Book of Genesis, God says “let us make man in our image.” Transhumanists think they can use technology to reverse that and turn men into Gods.
Sheila Zilinsky joins us to discuss.
Join Dr. Jane Ruby and Stew Peters as they discuss De Blasio's recent vaccine bioweapon mandates in NYC that now even applies to children.
Keith Pekau has had a political career we need to see more of in America. In 2017, he toppled a 28-year political veteran to become the mayor of Orland Park, a suburb 20 miles southwest of Chicago. After getting elected, Pekau did something incredible: He reduced his own power and status.
He joins us to discuss.
The media, the establishment, and the accomplices all want Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial to be censored. The FBI has now confirmed that they gave child porn back to Jeffrey Epstein before his arrest! Stew Peters Show investigative journalist Edward Szall shares an update on the sex trial of the century.
Edward Szall Investigates
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads
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