Ep. 1779: The Most Trusted Man in America was an Evil Globalist & What Exactly is Fascism?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I've done a rant, narrated 2 articles & presented my commentary:
* Walter Cronkite -- "The Most Trusted Man in America" -- was an Evil Globalist
https://realnewsandhistory.com/cronkite/
* What Exactly is "Fascism?"
https://realnewsandhistory.com/fascism/
Contact, [email protected]
Donations:
* PayPal - https://PayPal.me/LokiLuck3
* Cash App - https://Cash.App/LokiLuck3
* Steemit @ LL3-Podcast
#WalterCronkite #Fascism #Propaganda #Nullification2024 #DemoniacResistance