BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Pantry Prepper : Chicken Noodle Soup for $1.82/
eatloadedpotato
eatloadedpotato
20 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
12 views • 1 day ago

🥣 Craving chicken noodle soup without the chopping, simmering, and stress?

 This one-pot wonder is pure cozy comfort and ready in 20 minutes, no slicing, no fridge, no fuss. Just pantry magic for about $1.82 a person 🙌

https://loadedpotato.org/recipes/chicken-noodle-soup

👋 Hi, I'm MJ, the founder of LoadedPotato.org and your official refrigerator eliminator. I help you hack your kitchen with easy, budget-friendly meals using only shelf-stable ingredients 💥

Here’s what you’ll get in this video:

🍜 A savory, protein-packed chicken noodle soup made with canned and dried pantry staples



🥕 No slicing or dicing. just dump, stir, and simmer



💸 Total cost breakdown and time-saving tips



🍽️ Serves 5, but I’ll show you how to scale it up for 10, 15, or even 20 hungry humans



🧂 My go-to seasoning combo that makes it taste like it simmered all day



🔥 A very real moment where I burn my tongue taste-testing (you're welcome)



🤖 A walkthrough of my auto grocery calculator so you can stock your pantry for the week, month, or apocalypse



🛒 Want to skip the grocery list headache? Head to LoadedPotato.org where you can:

Choose any of my recipes



Automatically calculate how much to buy for your family



Add it straight to your Walmart or Amazon Fresh cart



And never worry about dinner again



💬 Tell me how YOU top your chicken noodle soup, are you team salt & pepper, or do you douse it in sriracha like my teens?

 📲 Subscribe for more fridge-free, fast, and filling pantry meals

 🛑 Because when dinner’s easy, life gets better.



----------------------------------------------------------------

Follow me here! 🥳

YouTube : https://www.youtube.com/@eatloadedpotato

Instagram : https://instagram.com/eatloadedpotato

TikTok : https://tiktok.com/@eatloadedpotato

----------------------------------------------------------------

#chickennoodlesoup #pantrymeals #shelfstablemeals #budgetfriendlyrecipes #quickdinner #nocookrecipes #onepotmeals #easyfamilydinner #cannedfoodrecipes #emergencymeals #fridgefreelife #nochoprecipes #soupseason #comfortfood #easyrecipes #loadedpotatohacks #mealplanning #grocerycalculator #prepperpantry #pantryonlycooking #dehydratedveggies #pantrydinner #weeknightdinner #easymealideas #affordablemeals #fridgefreecooking #chickenrecipes #soupfromcans #lazycooking #loadedpotatoorg


Keywords
chicken recipesfamily mealsloadedpotatoorgshelf stable mealsquick dinner recipesno fridge mealsbudget friendly mealsemergency food preppantry only recipeschicken noodle soupeasy soup ideasone pot dinnercanned food hacksfrugal cookingsummer meals
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy