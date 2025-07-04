Pantry Prepper : Chicken Noodle Soup for $1.82/

🥣 Craving chicken noodle soup without the chopping, simmering, and stress?

This one-pot wonder is pure cozy comfort and ready in 20 minutes, no slicing, no fridge, no fuss. Just pantry magic for about $1.82 a person 🙌

https://loadedpotato.org/recipes/chicken-noodle-soup

👋 Hi, I'm MJ, the founder of LoadedPotato.org and your official refrigerator eliminator. I help you hack your kitchen with easy, budget-friendly meals using only shelf-stable ingredients 💥

Here’s what you’ll get in this video:

🍜 A savory, protein-packed chicken noodle soup made with canned and dried pantry staples









🥕 No slicing or dicing. just dump, stir, and simmer









💸 Total cost breakdown and time-saving tips









🍽️ Serves 5, but I’ll show you how to scale it up for 10, 15, or even 20 hungry humans









🧂 My go-to seasoning combo that makes it taste like it simmered all day









🔥 A very real moment where I burn my tongue taste-testing (you're welcome)









🤖 A walkthrough of my auto grocery calculator so you can stock your pantry for the week, month, or apocalypse









🛒 Want to skip the grocery list headache? Head to LoadedPotato.org where you can:

Choose any of my recipes









Automatically calculate how much to buy for your family









Add it straight to your Walmart or Amazon Fresh cart









And never worry about dinner again









💬 Tell me how YOU top your chicken noodle soup, are you team salt & pepper, or do you douse it in sriracha like my teens?

📲 Subscribe for more fridge-free, fast, and filling pantry meals

🛑 Because when dinner’s easy, life gets better.









----------------------------------------------------------------

Follow me here! 🥳

YouTube : https://www.youtube.com/@eatloadedpotato

Instagram : https://instagram.com/eatloadedpotato

TikTok : https://tiktok.com/@eatloadedpotato

----------------------------------------------------------------

#chickennoodlesoup #pantrymeals #shelfstablemeals #budgetfriendlyrecipes #quickdinner #nocookrecipes #onepotmeals #easyfamilydinner #cannedfoodrecipes #emergencymeals #fridgefreelife #nochoprecipes #soupseason #comfortfood #easyrecipes #loadedpotatohacks #mealplanning #grocerycalculator #prepperpantry #pantryonlycooking #dehydratedveggies #pantrydinner #weeknightdinner #easymealideas #affordablemeals #fridgefreecooking #chickenrecipes #soupfromcans #lazycooking #loadedpotatoorg



