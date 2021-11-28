Despite What MSM Propaganda is Telling You, New COVID Mutation Has Only Produced "Very Mild Cases"

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New COVID Mutation Has Only Produced "Very Mild Cases"
American Race War, Made in China
New Science Suggests RNA The Key To Genetic Memory and the Soul
Radical Left Are The #1 Threat To America
The Lies And Cover Up From The Waukesha Has Liberals Questioning The Mainstream Media
Elites Celebrate As They Prepare To Usher In Next Pandemic
Donald Trump Issues Statement On Biden Emptying U.S. Oil Reserves
WARNING! Timeline Shows Threat of Incoming Smallpox False Flag
New Document Warns Parents Children Will Suffer Heart Failure After Covid Vaccine
Corporate Vaccine Exemptions Are True Discrimination
Waukesha Terrorist Was a Sex Offender, Career Criminal, and BLM Supporter
The Waukesha Tragedy
Milwaukee DA John Chisholm Is to Blame for Waukesha – He Ignores Crimes, Harasses Republicans, and Set Low Bail that He Knew Would Set Killers Free
ANOTHER CORRUPT DEAL: Hunter Used His Chinese ‘Friend’ and Chi-Com Operative in Deal with Louisiana Gas Company that Eventually Fell Apart
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Dr. Zelenko to The Gateway Pundit: CDC’s Response to COVID-19 “A Crime Against Humanity. Mass Murder. And Genocide…”
BREAKING – PRESIDENT TRUMP: “What Ever Happened To The RIGGED And STOLEN Arizona Presidential Election, When Will The Legislature Vote To Decertify?”
Hospitals are financially incentivized by the government to “treat” covid patients (often killing them)
‘Laptop from Hell’ Documents Show Hunter Biden Used His Dad to Sell U.S. Natural Gas to China
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