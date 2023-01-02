America Sends CRUSHING Message to Biden in the New Year

Even after the democrats and the Biden administration have passed a bunch of their nonsense legislation while in the majority of the house and senate, Americans are making it crystal clear that Biden’s agenda does not align with what the voters want and expect from a president.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.