Dr. Bryan Ardis & Dr. Edward Group: Healing for the A.G.E.S w/ Kristi Leigh

he Medical Industrial Complex has been deceiving the American people for a very long time. Keeping us sick is more profitable than looking for actual cures or treatments. But it's turned even more sinister. Now the globalists are ready to either kill us or control us. Bioweapons are acting as parasites and the plan is to incorporate nanotechnology and us 5G to take it even further. On this episode of Counter Narrative, we have three out of the four doctors who are bringing you ”Healing For The A.G.E.S. Conference” Live September 8th and 9th at the Hilton Granite Park in Dallas, TX!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.