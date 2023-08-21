Create New Account
Dr. Bryan Ardis & Dr. Edward Group: Healing for the A.G.E.S w/ Kristi Leigh
Katy Odin
Published 15 hours ago

he Medical Industrial Complex has been deceiving the American people for a very long time. Keeping us sick is more profitable than looking for actual cures or treatments. But it's turned even more sinister. Now the globalists are ready to either kill us or control us. Bioweapons are acting as parasites and the plan is to incorporate nanotechnology and us 5G to take it even further. On this episode of Counter Narrative, we have three out of the four doctors who are bringing you ”Healing For The A.G.E.S. Conference” Live September 8th and 9th at the Hilton Granite Park in Dallas, TX!

trumpalex jonesrussiavaccinebidenputinfaucimodernapfizerdr edward groupklaus schwabstew petersdr bryan ardis

