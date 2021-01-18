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The StrengthCast PowerShow Featuring: Garage Gym Shoulder Workout
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0 view • January 18, 2021
Thanks for tuning in to this week's StrengthCast Powershow!
This week we blast the shoulders with Zane Hadzick from BBcom.
In our athletic performance corner check out a great agility and explosiveness developmental move all athletes wanting to improve performance and speed should do!
Part one:
Get back to the basics with this muscle-building workout from Zane Hadzick and construct your best shoulders yet.
► Try Zane's Favorite Nutrabio Supplements: http://bbcom.me/3qqvYpN
► BodyFit Training Programs: http://bbcom.me/3qt5sMm
► Shop Bodybuilding Signature Supplements: http://bbcom.me/3sFc2l9
Part two:
Slantboard Plyometric Progressions
From Cressey Performance:
Trainer to the Pros Reveals His Secret, Step-by-Step Blueprint Guaranteed to Make You Fitter, Stronger, and Faster Than You Ever Thought Possible –
in the Next 60 Days… Or Your Money Back.
Learn more.... https://bit.ly/38QgSny
Fitness and Sports Performance Info You Can Use!
http://bit.ly/3b9V3yG
This week we blast the shoulders with Zane Hadzick from BBcom.
In our athletic performance corner check out a great agility and explosiveness developmental move all athletes wanting to improve performance and speed should do!
Part one:
Get back to the basics with this muscle-building workout from Zane Hadzick and construct your best shoulders yet.
► Try Zane's Favorite Nutrabio Supplements: http://bbcom.me/3qqvYpN
► BodyFit Training Programs: http://bbcom.me/3qt5sMm
► Shop Bodybuilding Signature Supplements: http://bbcom.me/3sFc2l9
Part two:
Slantboard Plyometric Progressions
From Cressey Performance:
Trainer to the Pros Reveals His Secret, Step-by-Step Blueprint Guaranteed to Make You Fitter, Stronger, and Faster Than You Ever Thought Possible –
in the Next 60 Days… Or Your Money Back.
Learn more.... https://bit.ly/38QgSny
Fitness and Sports Performance Info You Can Use!
http://bit.ly/3b9V3yG
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