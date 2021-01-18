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The StrengthCast PowerShow Featuring: Garage Gym Shoulder Workout
US Sports Radio
US Sports Radio
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0 view • January 18, 2021
Thanks for tuning in to this week's StrengthCast Powershow!
This week we blast the shoulders with Zane Hadzick from BBcom.
In our athletic performance corner check out a great agility and explosiveness developmental move all athletes wanting to improve performance and speed should do!

Part one:
Get back to the basics with this muscle-building workout from Zane Hadzick and construct your best shoulders yet.
► Try Zane's Favorite Nutrabio Supplements: http://bbcom.me/3qqvYpN
► BodyFit Training Programs: http://bbcom.me/3qt5sMm
► Shop Bodybuilding Signature Supplements: http://bbcom.me/3sFc2l9

Part two:
Slantboard Plyometric Progressions
From Cressey Performance:
Trainer to the Pros Reveals His Secret, Step-by-Step Blueprint Guaranteed to Make You Fitter, Stronger, and Faster Than You Ever Thought Possible –
in the Next 60 Days… Or Your Money Back.
Learn more.... https://bit.ly/38QgSny

Fitness and Sports Performance Info You Can Use!
http://bit.ly/3b9V3yG
Keywords
yogametabolismstrongdietfitnessbuild musclemuscleburn fatketostrength and conditioning coach
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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