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5G - A 1977 Study On Millimeter Waves Shows Clear Biological Damage
Vigilent Citizen
Vigilent Citizen
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122 views • September 14, 2020
5G was never designed to be safe. A 1977 study on millimeter waves shows clear biological damage:

“Biological Effects of Millimeter Wavelengths” by Zalyubovskaya (1977) was declassified by the CIA in 2012. This paper disturbingly describes the research on both humans and animals showing a myriad of adverse effects of millimeter wavelengths. The author notes that millimeter wave technology had been used for years without any studies on biological effects. The researchers found that “millimeter waves caused changes in the body manifested in structural alterations in the skin and internal organs, qualitative and quantitative changes in the blood and bone marrow composition, and changes in the conditioned reflex activity, tissue respiration…and nuclear metabolism. The degree of unfavorable effect of millimeter waves depended the duration of radiation and individual characteristics of the organism.” The author confirmed that millimeter waves do not penetrate skin but act on nerve receptors in the skin to cause such diverse biological and metabolic effects as a reduction in hemoglobin and erythrocytes, higher blood cortisol levels, adrenal stimulation, mitochondrial dysfunction, and suppression of the central nervous system with notable changes in liver, kidneys, heart and brain. The declassified paper is Biological Effects of Millimeter Wavelengths. Zalyubovskaya-Declassified by CIA -1977

https://mdsafetech.files.wordpress.com/2019/02/biological-effects-of-millimeter-wavelengths.-zalyubovskaya-declassif-by-cia-1977-biol-eff-mm-waves.pdf?fbclid=IwAR1kp94FbpS5zetBMFYGxSv5IP74AIl9BK5E8O5aZVXgFs_JgTElmlYcMSY

https://www.cia.gov/library/readingroom/docs/CIA-RDP88B01125R000300120005-6.pdf?fbclid=IwAR0k_KrrPRhDNvqf8629wenSt2bmG6q7CPAra7nJiKi5YWUUMZciLN2BpJA
Keywords
healthcancerradiationcia5gmicrowavedepopulationdnavirusdamagecoronahazardcovid 19milimeter wavekiller gridpandsemicbiological damage
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