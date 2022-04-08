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Frontline in Donetsk
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68 views • April 08, 2022
Where is CNN or FOX? Hiding behind their laptops kissing Deep State ass!
"A China Global Television Network (CGTN) correspondent visited the frontline in Donetsk where its militia forces were fighting against the Ukrainian army and turned out to take a narrow escape from a bombing attack that took place only ten meters away from them." - CCTV
"A China Global Television Network (CGTN) correspondent visited the frontline in Donetsk where its militia forces were fighting against the Ukrainian army and turned out to take a narrow escape from a bombing attack that took place only ten meters away from them." - CCTV
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