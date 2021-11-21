Sailing With Thankfulness Ep 1 Sailing With Thankfulness

Kerry & I step into our dream to sail around the world with thankfulness - inspiring, encouraging and bringing hope to the people we meet. *** Read on for Your Next Step towards Your Own Dream Adventure...

"If we can positively impact the life of just one person then it will all be worth it..." - Stephen & Kerry Neander

=== Your Own Dream Adventure ===

Take your next step towards you own dream adventure and join with us making a difference in the world...

Join our virtual crew community of like minded Kingdom builders at https://www.SailingWithThankfulness.com

=== Follow Us For The Latest Adventures ===

Follow our latest adventures and sailing adventure episodes: https://www.SailingWithThankfulness.com/follow-our-boat

=== Books ===

Sailing Around The World mini book: https://www.SailingWithThankfulness.com/sailing-around-the-world-mini-book

=== Thanks To ===

Music from https://www.bensound.com