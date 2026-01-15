Iran rioters attacked Red Crescent aid centers, killed volunteer - news reports

‘Peaceful protesters’ attacked aid centers, killed volunteer — reports

Multiple Red Crescent centers across Iran were attacked and set on fire during unrest on Jan 6–9, IRIB reported.

IRIB also said civilians heading to pharmacies for medication were attacked, and that a volunteer relief rescuer was killed.

👎 So much for the “peaceful protests” narrative.

Adding:

Protesters in Iran offered about $3,500 for killing people – Iran’s defense minister

Iranian Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh revealed that rioters were offered payment for their illegal actions, as cited by IRIB.

🔴 $3,500 for a murder

🔴 $1,300 for setting a car on fire

🔴 $551 for burning a police station

🔴 $103 for vandalism