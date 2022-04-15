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The Easter Story | Dr Chuck Missler | Part 2: The Resurrection
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42 views • April 15, 2022
Most Christians are well aware that the traditions surrounding the Christmas holidays
have pagan origins and very little correlation with the actual events as recorded in the Bible.
However, most of us are surprised when we discover that some of what we have been
taught about “Easter” is not only in error, but deliberately so! It may come as a shock
to learn that the early church deliberately committed to separating itself from the explicit record of Scripture...
have pagan origins and very little correlation with the actual events as recorded in the Bible.
However, most of us are surprised when we discover that some of what we have been
taught about “Easter” is not only in error, but deliberately so! It may come as a shock
to learn that the early church deliberately committed to separating itself from the explicit record of Scripture...
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