CTP (20260422 S3EAprSpecial8) Val Kleppen Finding Purpose After Loss BTS/SP video

CTP (S3EAprSpecial8) Purpose After Loss

Exploring more of the fascinating intersection of Activism, Community Engagement, Faith / Religion, Human Nature, Politics, Social Issues, and beyond

I sit down with Val Cleppen to talk about what happens to your faith, your identity, and your daily life after stillbirth and deep loss. We trace the messy middle of grief and the slow, surprising way God can rebuild purpose through Scripture, community, and a new calling.

• Val’s upbringing and the life she swore she would never live

• how loss shatters “the plan” and forces a new definition of purpose

• stillbirth and the shock of hearing there is no heartbeat

• the quiet of the delivery room and sensing God’s presence

• guilt, shame, and feeling like a failure as a mother

• why humor matters when life gets unbearable

• the funeral and the brutal finality of a tiny casket

• grief stages and why grief is cyclical

• “I need my pain” and why fixing is not helping

• anger with God and learning to channel anger without sin

• Psalm 139 as a turning point toward God’s comfort

• rejecting meaningless work and rebuilding family life with intention

• the nudge to start a podcast and creating The Motherhood Experience

• where to find Val and join her email list

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