Pastor Andy McDaniel, Former Deputy & Chief of Police - Strategies For A Dangerous World
Celestial Report-Celeste Solum
In this episode Celeste interviews Pastor Andy McDaniel. Celeste and Pastor Andy talk about the dangers of the world and how to face them. Pastor Andy was a wrestler, Deputy Sherif/Police Chief and then finally a pastor.


