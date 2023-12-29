The torture never stops - The Grayzone live (with response to October 7 allegations) (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel The Grayzone at:-

https://www.youtube.com/live/AHpTnY8uoCM?si=z1qhvT05Uj_SnDJZ Max Blumenthal and Aaron Mate discuss the expansion of Israel's genocidal ground war in Gaza as mainstream outlets declare its far-reaching objectives to be delusional. They cover new October 7 atrocity allegations and malicious attacks by a columnist for The Nation against The Grayzone for debunking Israeli propaganda. And they will discuss the Biden administration's seeming concession to reality in Ukraine after months of abject failure.







