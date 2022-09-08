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The Leo Frank Case 1913 Part V Chapter 1 Crime Discovered
The Leo Frank Story
The Leo Frank Story
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33 views • September 08, 2022

Our telling of the events that occurred after the death of Mary Phagan, a 13 year old worker at the National Pencil Company in Atlanta Georgia, 1913 begins with Newt Lee, the night watchman doing his rounds. It was the early morning of April 27, 1913 and all was quiet, as usual, until Newt found something that frightened him and caused him to scurry up a ladder.

The Frank Case - Inside Story of Georgia's Greatest Murder Mystery - Parts 1 to 4


http://vivaeuropa.info/en/the-frank-case-inside-story-of-georgias-greatest-murder-mystery-parts-1-to-4

The Leo Frank Case, Inside Story to Atlanta Georgia's Greatest Murder Mystery is the first book ever written about the murder of Mary Phagan and trial of Leo Frank, who was convicted for the crime.

If you need more info about the book, it is available here for downloading and reading:
https://archive.org/details/TheFrankCaseThe1913LeoFrankMurderTrialForMaryPhagan

The audiobook is located here:
https://archive.org/details/LeoFrankCaseAtlantaGeorgiaGreatestMurderMystery1913_201503

Phagan Family Portal on the Murder of Little Mary Phagan and Trial of Leo Frank
http://www.littlemaryphagan.com

georgiajewkikesleo frankmary phagan

Keywords
crimechaptermediapeopleelementsnewspapersatlantaarrestsaudio bookguiltchapter 1nationwidepart 8sensationleo frank case 1913 part v
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