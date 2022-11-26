Create New Account
JUSTICE is Coming for the PRESIDENT! | Jim Jordan @ Huckabee
169 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published Saturday |
Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan has served as ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee for years, but with Republicans taking control of the House of Representatives in January, Jim Jordan is set to become Judiciary Committee CHAIRMAN—one of the most powerful positions in our government. He says that real accountability is coming! Don't miss his informative interview on Huckabee!


-----
Watch Huckabee Saturdays 8/7c and again Sundays 9/8c exclusively on TBN

Keywords
investigationjim jordanhuckabeebiden crime familycongress 2023

