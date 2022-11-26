JUSTICE is Coming for the PRESIDENT! | Jim Jordan @ Huckabee

Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan has served as ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee for years, but with Republicans taking control of the House of Representatives in January, Jim Jordan is set to become Judiciary Committee CHAIRMAN—one of the most powerful positions in our government. He says that real accountability is coming! Don't miss his informative interview on Huckabee!



-----

Watch Huckabee Saturdays 8/7c and again Sundays 9/8c exclusively on TBN

SUBSCRIBE:

https://www.youtube.com/c/huckabeeontbn/featured?sub_confirmation=1

View full Huckabee episodes for free on the TBN app:

https://watch.tbn.org/huckabee