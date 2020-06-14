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Global Alert News - #253 - Dane Wigington
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76 views • June 14, 2020
GeoEngineeringWatch.org - One hour weekly broadcast for Saturday June 13, 2020
This weeks' news headlines and environmental news we need to pay attention to. Dane confirms that earth science researchers are now saying we've reached the tipping point on our planets' sustainability. The feedback loop makes it too late, like dominoes falling.
This weeks' news headlines and environmental news we need to pay attention to. Dane confirms that earth science researchers are now saying we've reached the tipping point on our planets' sustainability. The feedback loop makes it too late, like dominoes falling.
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