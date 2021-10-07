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🔥HIGH CRIMES🔥Robert D. Steele, a few years ago, at the ITNJ Commission
PNW PATRIOTS
PNW PATRIOTS
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🔥HIGH CRIMES🔥

Here is Robert D. Steele, a few years ago, at the ITNJ Commission explaining the global effects of child trafficking, how it expanded, and the future goals the Commission seeks to achieve in ending the matter.

He goes on to include the involvement of US government departments such as the FBI, CIA, DOJ, other Secret Intelligence Communities, the involvement of the Deep State Cabal, the involvement of legitimate organizations and businesses, the involvement of pedophilia, organ harvesting, satanic ritualistic murder, PizzaGate and the consumption of Adrenochrome in his discussion.

MARTIAL LAW
OR JUSTICE & FREEDOM
WILL NEVER EVER RETURN AGAIN

TREASON
CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY
GENOCIDE
TERRORISM
HIGH CRIMES
🔥HUMAN TRAFFICKING
🔥HUMAN FARMING
🔥CHILD SEX | PEDOPHILIA
🔥ADRENOCHROME

GLOBALISTS are SATANISTS
GLOBALISTS are TERRORISTS

WHERE THEY GO ONE
THEY GO ALL
TO TRIBUNAL

@TRIBUNALSforJUSTICE

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@GitmoTV

https://t.me/FUCKtheNAZIworldORDER/2149
Keywords
corruptiontrafficking
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