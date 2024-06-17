2005 Prophecy 77 - In America, mostly unknown, one of History's Greatest SPIRIT Outpourings. Now YAH says leave Organized Churches. Underground is Greater Beware satan sends many false revivals/chaos

this is a mirrored video

A World Changing Prophetic WORD from BELOVED YAH where HE commands Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu to go across America and help lead one of the Great HOLY GHOST REVIVALS ever. YAH SAYS was even greater than the famous Azusa Street Revival in Los Angeles, California in the early 1900s. This was where there were great Pentecostal leaders like Apostle William Seymour. He also had endured great persecution like Apostle Elisheva has.





Apostle Elisheva was a Prophet since her young teen years so she was ready for this YAH given mission. She went totally prepared in YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH'S NAME with potent Prophet and Holy Intercessor Teams. They traveled all across the country before she finally left America. You can see her departure from America as commanded by YAH in Amightywind Prophecy 85.





Prophecy 77:

Behold, I, YAHUVEH, Send You Forth with a New Anointing! To the Pentecostal Churches for Those who will Believe & Receive!

Written/Spoken under the Anointing of the HOLY SPIRIT (RUACH HA KODESH)

Through Apostle & Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu

Received December 26, 2004 – Released January 7, 2005





