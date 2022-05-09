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Dropping the TRUTH BOMB !!! Watch and SEE ... Being Monitored?U Decide.I Recorded it Happening
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287 views • May 09, 2022
The Truth mirrored from the Cory Barbee YouTube channel for Jonathan Kleck
https://youtu.be/WivvUTM-2Cg
Quotation from original video description...."Welcome to New Age 1984 ....What happened here is a JOKE... The ODDS are Slim to None...Coincidence?? Who could Even begin to believe That ??"
https://www.youtube.com/c/CoryBarbee
https://www.show-notes.info/thisistheend/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thejonathankleck/
https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8
https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck
https://www.kleckfiles.com
https://youtu.be/WivvUTM-2Cg
Quotation from original video description...."Welcome to New Age 1984 ....What happened here is a JOKE... The ODDS are Slim to None...Coincidence?? Who could Even begin to believe That ??"
https://www.youtube.com/c/CoryBarbee
https://www.show-notes.info/thisistheend/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thejonathankleck/
https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8
https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck
https://www.kleckfiles.com
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