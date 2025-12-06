Fat Boy here just criminalized Free Speech! - James Freeman

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Bill of Rights supposedly exists to prevent abuses like this
But since Police are never held accountable for their criminal actions, it continues with no end in sight
Sorry 'roid rage bald boy, you cannot criminalize SPEECH moron
The "government" is an illegitimate #Corporation at most
It certainly does not have dominion over me
IMPRISONED! For Telling A Story The Government Disagrees With